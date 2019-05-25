Lake Afton expected to be open this Memorial Day weekend

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Though most public parks and lakes will be closed this Memorial Day weekend after a month of heavy storms, Lake Afton will be accessible for park goers.

In a statement released on Sedgwick County’s Twitter feed, despite all the rain central Kansas has received in the last week, the lake is not flooded and is operational.

Campgrounds are open for those that wish to take full advantage of the holiday weekend and the lake. Lake Afton is even offering American flags to the first 25 visitors that mention their Facebook post.