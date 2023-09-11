WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Workers have changed the lane that is closed in a west Wichita road construction project. The right lane of westbound Kellogg over the Mitch Mitchell Floodway has been closed for about a month. Now, crews have reopened the right lane and closed the left lane.

Kellogg is one of the busiest roads in Wichita. Not only does it carry local traffic, but it is also a main east- and westbound thoroughfare for drivers crossing southern Kansas. Its other names are U.S. Highway 54 and U.S. Highway 400.

The Kansas Department of Transportation started repair work on the bridge over the floodway on Aug. 14. The goal is to finish the job by Dec. 16.

During the project, KDOT plans to leave two lanes open during the workweek. However, KDOT expects only one lane will stay open on weekends.

Now that the right lane has reopened, the westbound U.S. 54 ramp to southbound Interstate 235 has reopened. Also, the West Street ramp to westbound Kellogg has reopened.

Kellogg/U.S. 54/U.S. 400 drivers may also notice other traffic slowdowns.

There is single-lane traffic in the westbound and eastbound lanes from Maize Road to 119th Street. City crews are doing pavement repair that should wrap up in November.

A bridge on U.S. 54 is being repaired near Garden Plain.

Goddard is building a U.S. 54 Restricted Crossing U-Turn intersection at Crown Drive/Barber Street.

West Wichita drivers who might try to avoid the Kellogg construction by taking Zoo Boulevard will also find orange barrels and blockades. A repair project on the Zoo Boulevard bridge over the floodway started Monday.