Lane County accident claims one life

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died Wednesday morning in Lane County. The accident happened around 9 a.m. at Kansas Highway 4 Milemarker 126.6 or 1/4 mile East of K-23 in Lane County.

Officials reported a truck stopped on K-4 where a pedestrian was manually locking the rear steering pin onto a trailer. The truck driver exited his truck for unknown reasons and then got back into his truck after getting an all-clear from the lead vehicle, not knowing the pedestrian was still under the trailer.

Charles Twa, 55, from Texas died in the accident.

