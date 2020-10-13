Truck crash reported at I-135 and I-70 near Salina prompting highway closures

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – I-70 is closed at I-135 in Salina. A semi on went off of I-135 and landed on the I-70 below.

Kandrive.org reports westbound I-70 is closed at U.S. 81. Eastbound I-70 is closed at southbound I-135. Northbound I-135 is closed at eastbound I-70.

Authorities are in the area helping traffic detour.

