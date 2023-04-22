WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There was a large turnout Saturday at Cook Airfield for the Trowbridge Memorial Fly-In and Car Show.

It’s named in honor of Rod Trowbridge, who, along with his son Ryan, operated a successful concert production company.

The company was responsible for the Wheatland Music Festival Rod.

Rod, who was also an avid pilot, died during the start of the pandemic lockdown, which left his family and friends unable to gather for his funeral.

It inspired his son to create the Fly-In, which is now in its third year at Cook Airfield, located at 71st Street South and 143rd Street East between Derby and Rose Hill. The event includes live music, skydiving, a car show, multiple poker runs, and BBQ competitions.

