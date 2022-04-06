WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Black plumes of smoke rise above Wichita as a massive fire has broken out in north Wichita on Wednesday.

The fire started in the 2100 block of East 37th Street North near the intersection of 37th and North Hillside Street just after 5 p.m. This is a three-alarm fire, meaning that triple the amount of firefighters, trucks, and equipment are needed at the scene.





North Wichita Fire (Courtesy: Jeff Garrelts)

Wichita Fire Chief Tammy Snow said that there were no injuries. One employee was looked at by EMS, but refused help.

Approximately 20 employees were safely evacuated.

The fire started around 5:20 p.m. at the Coleman factory. Snow said the fires were caused by exploding propane bottles.

(Courtesy: Bryan Nolan)

The Wichita Fire Department tweeted the following information:

Three-alarm building fire with HazMat involved near E 37th St N and Hydraulic. Both 37th and Hydraulic are closed to traffic. Please avoid the area. #icttraffic #ictfire Wichita Fire Department Twitter

In the meantime, the public is asked to avoid the area.