Large fire in Nicodemus under control, cleanup is underway

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple agencies battled a large fire near the town of Nicodemus, Kansas, Sunday evening.

Officials say strong winds knocked down power poles, which ignited several fires in the area.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says the fire initiated evacuations for everyone in the historic town but are now letting residents return back home.

Graham County dispatch says the fire is making its way to Rooks County. No Structural damage has been reported at this time.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the fire in Nicodemus is now under control, and clean up is underway.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on its Facebook page asking residents to call the sheriff’s office in the morning if they need assistance getting to their vehicle.

