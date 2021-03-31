Woman injured in officer-involved shooting at Red Roof Inn in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman was injured in an officer-involved shooting late Wednesday morning at the Red Roof Inn. The motel is located at the intersection of Kellogg and Armour.

The officers were doing a follow-up on a stolen car in the motel parking lot when the shooting occurred. The woman was inside the stolen car and brandished a gun when the officer fired a shot.

“One of the officers was in the back of the car, another officer was with the female in the front of the car when the female brandished a handgun which was laying over there, pointed at one of the officers, so the officer’s partner fired at the female,” said Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer.

Police said they have been investigating several nuisance calls at the motel involving assaults, drugs, stolen cars, and underage parties.

