One hurt in officer-involved shooting in north Wichita

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a man in Wichita while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore says officers responded Sunday night after a 26-year-old man showed up at a relative’s home, where he wasn’t welcome.

Moore says the man started to flee, refused to cooperate.

“Officers arrived on scene. The individual started to flee and was not cooperative and show displayed aggressiveness. At that time officers were involved with an officer involved shooting,” said Moore.

The man was taken to a hospital night in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Police plan to release more info later this morning.

Posted by Wichita Police Department on Sunday, July 14, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather