One hurt in officer-involved shooting in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a man in Wichita while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Wichita police Patrol North Capt. Lem Moore says officers responded Sunday night after a 26-year-old man showed up at a relative’s home, where he wasn’t welcome.

Moore says the man started to flee, refused to cooperate.

“Officers arrived on scene. The individual started to flee and was not cooperative and show displayed aggressiveness. At that time officers were involved with an officer involved shooting,” said Moore.

The man was taken to a hospital night in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Police plan to release more info later this morning.