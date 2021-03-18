Man involved in domestic violence dispute injured in officer-involved shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to an officer-involved shooting near Harry and Rock Road Thursday evening. The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.

Wichita police said a domestic violence situation involving ex-spouses lead to Braum’s. Police said before it happened, the man threatened to kill someone including children.

At one point, the suspect brandished a handgun, and that’s when officers returned fire. The suspect was taken to a local hospital after sustaining injuries from multiple gunshots.

“We didn’t see it until it had happened, and so we look out the window and see a man kind of fall to the ground, and then after that, it was pretty much like a bunch of police officers coming just trying to like patch it up and stuff,” said Johnathan Portman, McDonald’s employee.

Wichita police said the suspect is expected to survive. None of the officers were injured. Police said the woman involved in the domestic violence situation was there too but she didn’t get hurt.

“Piece everything together, make sure we have all the applicable evidence that we need for the case, conduct our interviews like we normally would during the course of the investigation of this type,” said Lt. Kris Henderson, Wichita Police Department.

A part of Rock Road was closed as police investigated. Police are expected to give more information later today.