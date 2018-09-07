Larger Westar power poles coming to Wichita neighborhood have residents concerned Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Residents in a the northeast Wichita neighborhood of Atwater are meeting with Westar Energy officials over new transmission poles going into the area.

The process began over two years ago when Westar says they met with property owners in the area where the poles are going in.

Residents claim most people in the neighborhood are tenants and do not own their property so they did not have knowledge of the pole going into their yard.

"I think it's preposterous, I don't know the thinking or mindset of people who did this. I don't know of any other place that's doing this in a community or neighborhood. It just devalues Wichita, not just the northeast 67214 community," one resident said.

The poles have a larger base and stand approximately 105 feet tall as opposed to the typical 65 foot poles around town.

The new poles have an "arm" that hangs most of the apparatus above the street as opposed to above the property.

Residents are concerned at the unsightliness of the poles and what it will do to their property value.

A Westar spokeswoman said the company was there to listen and field concerns from residents.

"One of the things we learned in this meeting and we will change for the next phase of the project was to have that group meeting beforehand," Gina Penzig said.

The poles are scheduled for completion for December 2019.