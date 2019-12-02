Larned Correctional Facility fights lead to brief lockdown

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections said several offender fights forced a brief lockdown at Larned Correctional Facility on Sunday.

One offender was transported for non-life-threatening wounds for medical treatment.

Larned staff are currently investigating the situation and will be referring two cases to the Pawnee County Attorney’s office for prosecution, both cases involve offenders utilizing weapons during the altercations.

No officers were hurt during the altercation, and the facility was returned to normal operations today.

