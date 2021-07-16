Larned escapee still at large, law enforcement calls escape ‘sheer incompetence’

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas authorities continue to look for a man who escaped from the Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program.

John Freeman Colt is a lifetime registered sex offender in Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Kansas Offender Registry lists his primary address as the Larned State Hospital.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Colt walked out of LSH around 7:09 a.m., on June 30, and was last seen around 11:10 a.m. walking north from the Kwik Shop on Broadway in Larned. The department warned the public that Colt should be considered dangerous.

Kansas authorities continue to look for John Freeman Colt who escaped from Larned State Hospital’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program. (Photos courtesy of Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas)

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir is calling the escape of Colt from LSH “sheer incompetence,” and further impugned the hospital by criticizing the five-and-a-half-hour delay in reporting the escape to the sheriff’s office.

In a statement to the public, Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett said Colt is still missing, is considered dangerous, and should not be approached.

According to the Pawnee County Local Emergency Preparedness Committee and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Colt walked out of the hospital disguised as hospital staff.

Authorities were able to use private security cameras to determine Colt walked south in the 1300 block on Broadway. McNett said authorities were not notified until 12:47 p.m. At that time, LSH used its notification system for area residents.

“The 5 ½ hour delay between the actual escape and the first notification to law enforcement resulted in the loss of their best window of opportunity to capture the escapee. Each minute hereafter potentially places the public in greater danger.” Pawnee County Attorney Doulas McNett

On July 6, Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King made the decision to get a search warrant to “expedite the securing of critical evidence related to the investigation.”

“Law enforcement should at the very least expect KDADS, the agency actually responsible for the escape and delayed reporting, to show the same level of urgency as the investigators tasked with capturing him,” McNett said in his statement.

According to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, July 13, the sheriff’s office went to Larned State Hospital Campus and served a search warrant at the superintendent’s office.

“We continue to take necessary steps to expedite the gathering of any and all information that is critical to this investigation.” Pawnee County Kansas Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say Colt shaved his head and used a fake identity badge to escape.

Court records say a Shawnee County judge convicted Colt of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary in 2001 against a woman of unspecified age in Topeka

Colt is described as:

5’6″ tall

200 pounds

Having blue eyes and short brown hair

Having a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters “BH”

Pawnee County Attorney, Doulas McNett’s updated statement:

