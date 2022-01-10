Larned official remembers friend in Saturday’s double homicide

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – For Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, the reality of losing longtime friend Shala Smith and her 12-year-old son, Carver, is still sinking in.

“Everyone is struggling with this,” said McNett.

On Saturday, Larned police located three bodies, including that of Smith and her son.

Shala Smith was a longtime worker at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility.

“Shala was an individual who was always smiling; she was a mother first,” McNett said.

The Pawnee County Attorney’s Office says the deaths stemmed from a domestic violence incident. Within days, a group gained traction on Facebook called ‘Shine for Shala and Carver.’

Members of the group say its goal is to distribute at least 200 purple lightbulbs in Shala and Carvers’ honor—shining a light on domestic violence awareness.

The group has since surpassed its original goal and is now up to at least 456 lightbulbs.

The initiative now has participants expressing interest from outside Kansas, including Iowa and Texas.