Larned State Hospital escapee sought by authorities

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities in western Kansas believe they know where a Larned State Hospital inmate who escaped is located.

Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King said Isaac Nathaniel Watts left the facility last night, and there is a SWAT team involved in capturing him. However, he wouldn’t provide more details.

Watts is facing attempted murder charges in Grant County. The Grant County sheriff tells KSN News that Watts was sent to Larned State Hospital for a mental evaluation.

#BREAKINGNEWS Larned State Hospital had another escape last night around 9pm. We've confirmed this with Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King confirms the man is Isaac Nathaniel Watts. We're told he has attempted murder charges @KSNNews — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) January 4, 2022

Back in June, John Freeman Colt escaped Larned State Hospital. He was captured in late September in Utah. Three are accused of helping Colt escape. Investigators believe Colt planned his escape. He posed as a doctor and made his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates. Part of his escape included getting a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes.

KSN News will continue to follow this developing story online.