Larry Gaines trial goes to jury for decision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A decision is expected today in the trial of Larry Gaines. Driving under the influence and aggravated battery are two points jurors began to consider Wednesday afternoon in the trial.

Gaines is charged with aggravated battery in the May 22, 2018 accident that left MMA fighter Carmella Jones fighting for her life.

In morning testimony on Wednesday, Dr. Timothy Rohrig testified about blood tests relating to the accident. Dr. Rohrig is a toxicology expert at the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center.

Dr. Rohrig testified the blood alcohol level of Mr. Gaines was at least two times the legal limit when blood was drawn three and a half hours after the accident in 2018.

In court testimony, witnesses said Mr. Gaines told police he was hung over the morning of the accident.

In Kansas, any blood alcohol above 0.08 is considered an impaired state. Dr. Rohrig said the blood draw on Mr. Gaines came back as twice that level.

Judge Kevin O’Connor began the afternoon portion of the trial going over juror instructions. Jurors are awaiting jury instructions to make a decision.

Carmella Jones grandmother was again in the courtroom Wednesday and said Carmella continues to try and recover.

The jury did not come to a decision by 6:45 Wednesday evening so the jurors were dismissed for the day.

The jury asked Judge Kevin O’Conner about specifics regarding jury instructions and were told to come back at nine in the morning Thursday to continue deliberations.