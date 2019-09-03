Last blast of summer and big crowds at Cheney Reservoir

After rains and some flooding at Cheney Reservoir on the 4th and Memorial Weekend, this holiday was a big splash.

“We are here to enjoy some family and fun on Labor Day,” said Nubia Estrada.

“We BBQ, and have food El Salvador style like gorditas Mexicanas. And then swim,” said Angel Estrada.

Angel and Nubia brought family to Cheney Reservoir on Monday for the end of summer.

State park manager Shayn Koppes says the dry skies were a nice change of pace this holiday.

“This weekend we were very happy to have our campground, all of our area, everything open 100-percent for this weekend,” said Koppes. “So as you can tell this is a very popular area.”

West Side bait shop co-owner Marc Needham is happy mother nature helped bring him business.

“For parts of the summer, most of the lake was flooded and closed but, this side of the lake was a little bit open,” said Needham. “We still had people coming through. But people still supported us and the lake.”

Koppes estimates Cheney had about 20-thousand visit over the extended weekend.

“Over the past month or so we have made more money in the past month than we have in the previous years,” said Koppes. “So people are kind of making up for lost time.”