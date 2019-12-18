Last day of distribution for Operation Holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today is the last day for distribution for Operation Holiday.

The organization wants to invite anyone who is eligible but did apply for assistance during our regular application period last month to come to the warehouse today at 3 p.m. where they can apply in-person.

The organization will distribute what is left. It will not include grocery gift cards and may not include toys.

Operation Holiday will be open until 7 p.m. next to Dick’s Sporting Goods at Towne West Square.

