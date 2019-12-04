Last day to order Arrowhead Stadium seats in time for Christmas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – If you have a die-hard Chiefs fan at home, this may be the perfect holiday gift for them.

Wednesday is the last day to order an old stadium seat from Arrowhead to get it delivered in time for Christmas.

The seats originally went on sale in August. The seats are priced from about $200-$400.

If ordered by Wednesday, the seats will get delivered by Dec. 23. To order, check it out here.

