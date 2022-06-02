WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With less than 24 hours to go before the biggest party in Wichita kicks off, dozens of workers and volunteers have been working around the clock on last-minute Riverfest preps.

Unlike last year’s celebration, which had to be split into two separate events, this year’s Riverfest is expected to bring in a record-breaking number of attendees.

This year’s Riverfest also marks the return of a full carnival since the pandemic.

“We started setting up yesterday; we’re finishing up today,” Chris Williamson, owner of Weee Entertainment, said. “We’ve got about 17 rides out here.”

Within the food court, 23 vendors cleaned, stocked, and prepped their concession stands.

“The rain past the few days have slowed us down a little bit, but we’re, we’re on schedule,” Carter Hoopingarner, an employee with Hoopingarner Concessions, said.

On the opposite side of Century II, the Budweiser Clydesdales are at the ready—making an appearance in Wichita for the first time in 14 years.

“This is Bandit. He is one of our lead horses, so our smaller horses are up at the front of the wagon, so he is the first thing people see,” Grant Johnson, Clydesdale handler with the Budweiser Clydesdales, said.

Meanwhile, at the heart of Riverfest 2022, all systems are a go at the Kennedy Main Stage.

“We start with the symphony, and then we got country, jazz-rock, a little bit of everything,” Jeremy Wann, Vice President of Sure Sound & Lighting, said.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Admiral’s Breakfast will kick off this year’s Riverfest. You can find a full schedule of opening day events here.