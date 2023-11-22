WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crowded parking lot was the scene outside of Leeker’s Family Foods on Wednesday. People rushed to grab things they may have forgotten for their Thanksgiving feast.

The holiday brought a shopping frenzy to local grocery stores.

“Early this week, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday have been great. People are turning out in force, buying turkeys, hams, sweet potatoes, celery,” said Leeker’s Family Foods’ owner, Chris Steindler.

John and Pat Schilling were grabbing last-minute items. They said they got their turkey and main dishes out of the way last week.

“Thanksgiving is just getting together and having a good meal,” said John.

They were grabbing sides that would keep everyone at the table happy, shopping for family favorites.

“Mac and cheese and vegetables. Gotta keep the kids happy,” said the Schillings.

Another shopper, Mike Bostic, was trying to avoid the crowds.

“I’m doing this on my lunch hour because I didn’t want to come up here when it was swamped today after work,” said Bostic.

He was grabbing one more crucial hand, needed for his family dinner.

“I’m up here getting me some last-minute dinner yeast rolls, and we’re going to have us a dinner, a bash, and this is last minute. It truly is,” said Bostic.

If you still need to grab a last-minute item on Thanksgiving Day, you can find a list of open stores here.