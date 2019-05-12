Last weekend to visit St. Jude Dream Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – We are only days away from this year’s St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

Sunday was the last chance to visit the home. The home is valued at over $500,000. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two half baths.

Not everyone is going to win. But in the process, your contributions have helped raised more than a million dollars for sick children.

“And, we did that by projects like this house right here,” said Mary Hill, a lead volunteer. “We sold 12,000 tickets at $100. That’s $1.2 million to the hospital, but it costs $3 million to operate it every day. So, when we ask you to donate to St. Jude, we’re really telling you that that’s a great organization. They spend your money wisely.”

Tune into KSN on Wednesday, where we will draw the winner of the Dream Home, and the winners of all the other prizes.