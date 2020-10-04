“Last year we only dealt with cold weather towards the end of the year”: Wichita leaders plan new ways to help the homeless community during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– With the cold weather approaching city leaders in Wichita are rushing to find solutions to make sure every homeless person in Sedgwick County has a roof over their head and are properly social distanced during this pandemic. This week we spoke with leaders at Humankind Ministires who say this year they will open all three of their facilities during the fall and winter season.

This to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the homeless community. Typically Humankind Ministries only opens two of their shelters, but because of the pandemic they say they will need the extra room to follow all health and safety protocols.

” So that presents its self with some unquie challanges. Certainly their is some challanges for another location, the cost involved in that, staffing the sanitation their is the legistics of providing for those needs and we are adressing all of those things so we can go into the winter and make sure that folks have a place to go and no one is left out in the cold, ” said President and CEO of Humankind Ministries, Bill Williams.

Humankind Ministries houses at least 150 people every night. They expect to see those numbers increasing during the cold weather season. They plan on allowing residents to stay there all day when that time arrives. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says another thing the city is doing is increasing their funding to help out those less fortunate.

“To put that in context last year we spent about 2 million dollars on homelessness and this year as of now we are over 5 million dollars that we are able to invest in protecting our citizens who are homeless,” said Mayor Whipple.

He also said with the additional Cares Act funding Wichita will be able to be more innovative with how that money is spent. Allowing opportunity for homeless to not only be off the streets during the cold weather season, but to also be socially distanced.

LATEST NEWS: