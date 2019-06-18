Late Kunze awarded ‘Deputy of Valor’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze was awarded the prestigious Deputy Sheriff of the Year for Valor on Monday.

The National Sheriff’s Association presented the award to Kunze’s family, who traveled to Louisville, KY, to accept the award.

Kunze was killed-in-action nine months ago after being shot by a man with a stolen gun.

The award is part of the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Act of 2001, in which Congress created the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor.

The medal is the highest national award for valor by a public safety officer, awarded annually to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect human life.

An act of valor is defined as: