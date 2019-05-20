Latest updates on flooding across Kansas

Much of Kansas remains under flood warnings or watches as heavy rains are expected to push streams and rivers out of their banks.
The National Weather Service says more than 3.5 inches of rain fell onto already-saturated ground in parts of Kansas Monday and overnight and more is expected Tuesday.
The system is operating normally with no significant problems, except street closures:
1st, 2nd, 3rd, Central, Lewis, Waterman, English & Bleckley
Douglas @ Bleckley
Pawnee – Sheridan and Edwards
Meridian – Douglas to Maple
8th St N &Harding
Murdock – Batting to Harding — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) May 21, 2019
I’ve seen 24 hour rainfall reports between 5″ and 7″ in South Central KS, especially in Cowley county. Another 1.5″ to 3″ (locally) possible. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect. #kswx @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 https://t.co/4RoelYmm0B pic.twitter.com/VaQj7ZkN2F — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) May 21, 2019