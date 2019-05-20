Latest updates on flooding across Kansas

Much of Kansas remains under flood warnings or watches as heavy rains are expected to push streams and rivers out of their banks.

The National Weather Service says more than 3.5 inches of rain fell onto already-saturated ground in parts of Kansas Monday and overnight and more is expected Tuesday.

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fharveycountyparks%2Fposts%2F2218827514833100&width=500" width="500" height="802" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowtransparency="true"