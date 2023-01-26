HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a care facility in Hutchinson early Thursday morning on the report of a fire.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Hutchinson Health and Rehab in the 2300 block of N. Severance. Firefighters found a laundry basket on fire in the laundry room of the facility.

Residents were safely evacuated to the north wing of the facility while crews put the fire out and cleared smoke from the building. No one was hurt, and patients were allowed to return to their rooms once the situation was under control.

The fire was contained to just the laundry basket. The Hutchinson Fire Department says the building’s sprinkler system helped keep the fire contained.