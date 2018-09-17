Law enforcement agencies across Kansas offer thoughts and prayers for Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - Law enforcement agencies across the state of Kansas are offering up their thoughts and prayers for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office following a deadly deputy-involved shooting near Garden Plain Sunday afternoon.
Deputy Robert Kunze III died after a shooting in rural Sedgwick County Sunday afternoon.
On behalf of the members of WPD our thoughts and prayers are with our close friends and partners @SGCountySheriff https://t.co/8Ehr2v6Xjm— Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) September 17, 2018
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Law enforcement agencies across Kansas offer...
- Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze III killed...
- Nebraska woman dies after motorcycle crash in...
- Man dies after being stabbed in south Wichita, 2...
- Herrington man dies after being hit by car in...