Law enforcement increase presence during Thanksgiving weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - If you're traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, be prepared to see more traffic on the road and patrol units.

"We're going to have extra patrol out on the roadways working to enforce seat belt, child restraints and also look for impaired drivers to remove those drivers from the highway," said Trooper George Downs, Kansas Highway Patrol.

It's a statewide campaign by state troopers, local and county officers to keep everyone safe on the roads.

AAA projects 54.3 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this thanksgiving. That's almost a 5 percent increase over last year.

Several residents tell me they hope drivers will pack some patience and take extra precautions.

"You have to be safe and watch your surroundings and take it slow you want to be there with your family," said Cody Sullivan, a Wichita resident traveling to Kansas City for Thanksgiving.

"Traffic is kind of crazy people are trying to get where they need to go and some people aren't paying attention very well so you have to be really careful even if you're staying in state," said Jacquelyn Clifton of Wichita.

"I'm out here on my motorcycle a lot and a lot of people aren't looking out for us guys on the motor-bikes," said Dustin Nash of Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is also reminding the public to not drink and drive.

"We just ask that if you do decide to drink that you make sure you have a designated driver." said Trooper Downs.