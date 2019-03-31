Local

Law enforcement increasing presence in east Sedgwick County

Posted: Mar 31, 2019 05:42 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 31, 2019 05:53 PM CDT

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) - Sedgwick County drivers can expect to see increased law enforcement presence on U.S. 54 starting tomorrow and running for two weeks through April 15.

The County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing traffic laws as a part of a safety campaign to reduce accidents. It's being supported by a grant from KDOT. They'll be specifically looking for people speeding, following too close, failing to signal and failing to obey stop signs and traffic lights.

In addition, they'll also be looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol.

Law enforcement say the goal of the campaign is simple: to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries in traffic accidents.

 

