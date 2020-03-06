Breaking News
Law enforcement officers respond to a fatal crash in Harvey County
Three people have died in a crash in Harvey County

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Law enforcement officers respond to a fatal crash on U.S. 50 near Burrton, Kan., March 6, 2020.

BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Harvey County. Dispatchers tell us three people have died.

The crash happened on U.S. 50 about one mile east of Burrton shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

There are several people injured in the crash and officers have asked for additional ambulances and a helicopter ambulance.

U.S. 50 is shut down in the area.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. Look for updates on KSN and KSN.com.

LOCATION:

