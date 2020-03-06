Three people have died in a crash in Harvey County

BURRTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement and emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Harvey County. Dispatchers tell us three people have died.
The crash happened on U.S. 50 about one mile east of Burrton shortly after 10:30 a.m. Friday.
There are several people injured in the crash and officers have asked for additional ambulances and a helicopter ambulance.
U.S. 50 is shut down in the area.
KSN has a crew on the way to the scene.
