Law enforcement preparing for busy week of travel before Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Six deaths, five crashes, all in one day. It was a deadly Friday on Kansas roads.

Law enforcement is hoping to have a safe Thanksgiving travel week all the while knowing people move a little faster on the roads during this holiday.

“Please, slow down,” says Sgt. Jesse Hancock of the Wichita Police Department. “We hope that you make it home for Thanksgiving.

This week is traditionally one that gives law enforcement some trouble.

“Thanksgiving is a significant increase in traffic and our roadways,” says Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner. “In addition to that traffic, a lot of people are traveling way above the posted speed limit putting themselves and others at risk.”

From the Kansas Highway Patrol, Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies, they all see their fair share of dangers on the road.

“They are trying to get to turkey,” says Trooper Garnder. “They are trying to get to their meals.”

“We usually see accidents on the uptick and driving issues on the uptick,” says Sgt. Matthew Lynch of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our goal is to stop as many of the impair drivers as we can and get them off the road,” adds Hancock.

KHP is recovering after six people were killed in one day last week so safety is a top priority. Numbers this time of year spike in some categories.

In 2018, according to the Highway Patrol, there were 16 DUI arrests. That is up from 12 in 2017. When it comes to seat belt citations, there were 145. That number is also up 56 from the prior year. No matter the numbers, it is the lives officers are concerned about.

“Our goal is to get them to stop before they actually hit somebody and hurt themselves or hurt others,” says Hancock.

“Pay attention and be attentive,” adds Lynch.

Officers are giving simple advice. Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to your final destination.

