Law enforcement sees increased speeds with fewer cars on the road

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An increase in higher speeds is a trend law enforcement has seen an increase in the past weeks in Southwest Kansas.

“You don’t see it every day and so that really brings it to our attention when we are seeing speeds up there as high as they are,” said KHP Technical Trooper Michael Racy.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the number of speeding tickets issued has remained about the same, but the speeds have gone from 15 miles per hour over the limit to now around 30 over. Law enforcement said they are seeing speeders mostly on rural roads.

Ford County is seeing the same trend.

“On a highway with 65 mile an hour zones, on a daily basis we see speeds in the mid to upper 70s, the county roads which are 50 miles per hour, many of them are in the mid to upper 70s as well,” said Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr.

They said it’s happening all over Southwest Kansas and remind drivers to slow down even though there are fewer cars on the road.

“Be aware, you know, that the maximum speed limits are posted, be nice if they’d adhere to the speed,” said Carr.

LATEST STORIES: