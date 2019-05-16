Law enforcement starts annual Click It or Ticket campaign

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement across the state is starting it’s annual Click It or Ticket campaign.

According to state officials, about 15 percent of drivers in Kansas don’t wear a seat belt.

Over the next few weeks, law enforcement will be cracking down on those who break the law.

One trooper says that those who respond to crashes knows how important a seat belt can be.

“By looking at the vehicles alone would indicate that no one survived these events. But with seat belts, that makes a big difference, and there’s individuals that can speak to the benefits of wearing that seat belt and how it has made a difference for them and it kept them in the vehicle,” said Trooper Ben Gardner, Kansas Highway Patrol.

The enforcement runs through Memorial Day and is funded by a federal grant.

