WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office says multiple law enforcement agencies are working on a bank robbery and possible child abduction.

The sheriff’s office confirms to KSN News a woman walked into the Kensington bank and demanded money. She allegedly told workers she had a bomb laced with fentanyl. The woman was taken into custody. However, she told law enforcement she was with two men, and they took off with her 8-week-old baby.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says they are involved in the incident and will release more information.

