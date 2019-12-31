Law officers looking for Kellogg speeders and DUI drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police remind you to not drink and drive and slow it down.

While officers are looking for New Year’s Eve drivers to be sober, they have also been cracking down on speeds along Kellogg.

“People drive exceedingly fast. It seems like they’re racing,” said Jenece on Tuesday.

Jenece drives Kellogg each day and says she hopes officers are working on Kellogg speeders.

Some officers have recently written tickets for speeds at more than 100 mph.

But on New Year’s Eve, enforcement is on both speed and safety.

“I know our bureaus, we not only monitor Kellogg but other high accident locations throughout the city,” said officer Charley Davidson with WPD. “Obey the speed limit. Slow down.”

Officers are not only focused on speeders. They are also looking at high accident locations and that includes some along Kellogg.

“It’s moving a lot quicker with construction open on the east side of town,” said Mike on Tuesday.

Mike makes the drive from east to west every day on Kellogg. He regularly sees people pulled over on Kellogg getting tickets for speeding in the remaining construction zones.

“It’s hard for people to stay at 40 when you’ve got four lanes with two lanes going each way,” said Mike. “I understand that. Weather permitting a lot of motorcycle officers are off to the side and usually, normally, you see people pulled over in a construction zone.”

Other drivers say they see officers writing tickets on Kellogg. They hope people are being safe, especially on New Year’s Eve.

“I travel it a lot so I’m comfortable with it,” said Jenece. “I hope (police) they can work on the speed. I hope everyone stays safe tonight.”

WPD reminds people to call a cab or Uber.

“Let’s just keep it safe, please,” said Davidson. “Arrive alive.”

