WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, and Lieutenant Governor David Toland visited Wichita State University (WSU) National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) on Tuesday.

They were there to tour the facility and to participate in a roundtable discussion on expanding access to broadband internet in Kansas.

“We have a plan to make sure every Kansan has access to broadband, and today we had an excellent discussion about how to make sure everyone, particularly rural dwellers and tribal dwellers, has high-speed, affordable internet when we’re done with our work,” says Secretary Raimondo. “By working together and taking the time to do this right, we’re going to close the digital divide for good and grow the opportunity for everyone in Kansas and America to succeed.”

They were joined by WSU President Richard Muma, Integra Technologies CEO Brett Robinson, Kansas Farm Bureau CEO and General Counsel Terry Holdren, and AT&T Kansas President Jim Jamison.

“Kansas has a talented workforce, strong manufacturing supply chain, and hands-on learning programs, which are a tremendous asset to the state and country,” said Senator Moran. “I focus on bringing federal leaders, like Secretary Raimondo, to Kansas so they can see for themselves all that the Sunflower State has to offer. During her visit, the Secretary heard from Kansans how our state can contribute to national advanced manufacturing efforts and how the Department can ensure Kansans have access to high-quality broadband service.”

“It’s incredible what can be accomplished when we put party politics aside and come together to deliver for the people of our great state. From investing in manufacturing to expanding high-speed internet, we’re putting Kansas back on the map as the best place to live and do business,” said Gov. Kelly.

The Office of Broadband Development was created in 2020 by the governor’s administration to increase broadband access to rural areas of the state. The governor’s office says since its creation, 80,000 businesses and homes have gained access to high-speed internet.