Lawmakers engage public on trade and what it means to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. lawmakers stopped by WSU for a global trade conference Thursday.

Karyn Page with Wichita’s Kansas Global Trade Services had a message for the audience.

“Yell loudly and often to your politicians,” said Page.

Page says it’s time for exporters like farmers and aviation workers to speak up. She has been listening to farmers and exporters as they tell their stories of how trade issues and lower export prices are affecting their bottom lines.

“If the retaliatory tariffs on American farmers is really harmful to him, which is what he told me they were, then he needed to tell his personal story,” said Page. “Not data. Not statistics. Not in these big, sweeping terms. But this is how it affects me and my family.”

U.S. Congress members at the event say they are listening. Congressman Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, says Congress is trying to get a deal done with Canada and Mexico to replace NAFTA.

“It needed to be done yesterday,” said Congressman Marshall. “We have had five years now of record low crop prices. Record numbers of bankruptcies in agriculture. It couldn’t be more critical.”

Local city and county leaders were at the event to hear the call for people to speak up about exports and tariffs.

Wichita city council member Bryan Frye says Kansas is known for agriculture exports, But he also says aviation and oil and gas exports are vital to the Wichita area.

“Wichita is the biggest city in the state and we need to act like the biggest city in the state,” said Frye. “And that means we need to lead in example with our trade, with innovation and immigration policies and how we are going to build a better community for Kansas. “

Congressman Ron Estes, R-Kansas, says he is listening to the call for more exports.

“Trade is such an important part for Kansas, especially South Central Kansas,” said Congressman Estes. “Obviously, President Trump and the Administration has really put a push on how do we make trade agreements fairer now that the rest of the world has pretty much caught up in terms of their capability of producing and manufacturing of agriculture goods. So that’s been the big push.”

Page says she wants Kansans to speak up to voice their opinions on trade.

“So we hope something comes out of it by having an open dialogue. Lawmakers need to hear personal stories. We want a forward-looking solution,” said Page. “It’s really great that we are looking at trade. President Trump has one of the most aggressive trade outlooks that I have ever seen in my career. But a first step is getting NAFTA 2.0 passed. The other thing is we need a comprehensive trade agreement with China.”

