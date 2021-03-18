Lawmakers take up backlog of court cases caused by pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are working to give prosecutors and courts time to clear a backlog of several thousand criminal cases that built up during the coronavirus pandemic, though they disagree about how much is enough time.

The Senate approved a bill Wednesday night that would suspend until May 1, 2023, a law aimed at protecting criminal defendants’ constitutional right to a speedy trial.

The law requires cases to come to trial within five months of a defendant who has been jailed entering a plea, and within six months if the defendant is free on bond.

Lawmakers say there’s a backlog of about 5,000 criminal cases. Prosecutors worry many of them will have to be dismissed if the deadlines are not suspended.

