Lawmakers want tuition refunds for COVID-19 disruptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — College student who lost class time or were forced into online classes because of the pandemic could have some of their tuition refunded under a measure that lawmakers are debating.

The Kansas City Star reports that a House panel amended the state’s higher education budget Wednesday to require that colleges, community colleges and technical schools reimburse students for 50% of the tuition paid every day they spent online instead of in the classroom.

The amendment would reimburse at 100% for days that students missed class entirely.

The state’s Republican-leaning Legislature also has been pushing back against online learning in k-12 schools.

