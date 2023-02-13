WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County and the Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are hosting youth lawn mowing clinics that are designed to assist area youth in learning the basics of safely running a lawn mowing business and earning summer income.

“Information presented will acquaint youth with the different types of lawn grasses that grow in our area and how to properly care for each type,” K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County said. “In addition, the training will familiarize youth with knowledge of lawn mower safety, lawn mower maintenance, and the business skills necessary in order to run their own successful lawn mowing business.”

K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County says the clinics are for anyone in fifth grade through ninth grade who wants to learn a way to earn summer income or gain lawn mower safety knowledge.

There will be two clinics on Wednesday, March 15. One will be held from 9:20 to 11:30 a.m., and the other will be held from 1:20 to 3:30 p.m.

Both will take place at the Sedgwick County Extension Education Center, at 21st and Ridge Road in Wichita.

“While attending the clinic, each youth will receive a lawn care information packet, business cards, and safety equipment,” K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County said. “At the conclusion of each clinic, a short graduation ceremony will be held, and each participant will receive a certificate of completion.”

The cost of the youth lawn mowing clinic is $10 now through Friday, March 3. After that, the cost will rise to $15.

K-State Research & Extension – Sedgwick County says space is limited, so sign up early. You can register online at www.sedgwick.ksu.edu/events.

For more information, call 316-660-0100.