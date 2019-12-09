Live Now
Lawrence district considers suing e-cigarette maker Juul

FILE – This Dec. 20, 2018, file photo shows a Juul electronic cigarette starter kit at a smoke shop. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Another Kansas school district is considering suing a leading e-cigarette maker.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the school board will consider Monday whether to join legal action against Juul. The potential litigation would seek to recoup money the district says it has spent on education, enforcement and monitoring to minimize vaping.

Several other districts in the Kansas City area already have sued. The lawsuits argue Juul’s marketing has targeted teenagers who are not legally allowed to use tobacco products.

Juul has said it doesn’t market to youth and its products are meant to be an alternative to smoking.

