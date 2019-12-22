Lawrence libraries dropping late fines amid national push

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The Lawrence Public Library is joining a growing number that are dropping fines for overdue books.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the library’s board voted unanimously Tuesday to make the change. Library patrons would still be charged for lost or damaged items.

Patrons also would be blocked from checking out additional books and materials once an item became two weeks overdue. But, the return of the overdue item would immediately restore access.

Earlier this year, the American Library Association officially came out against charging fines, citing concerns that fines create barriers to library materials and services.

