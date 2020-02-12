Lawrence officials consider illegal camping ordinance change

Breaking News
School bus involved in crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Lawrence officials are looking into changing or possibly repealing ordinances that make it illegal to camp or sleep on public land, in city parks and in downtown Lawrence.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city commissioners discussed the issue Tuesday amid an increased focus on the homeless population after the city’s shelter sharply reduced its capacity last year.

Commissioners asked city staff to bring them back research regarding the effects of repealing the ordinances, as well as the effects of changing the ordinances to make them unenforceable if local homeless shelters are at capacity.

