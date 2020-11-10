Lawrence woman dies after being trapped under her car

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights_250217

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police say a 29-year-old woman died after she was trapped under her car while it was being towed.

Police spokesman Patrick Compton said the vehicle was being placed on the tow truck at the woman’s home Monday when it began to roll.

Compton said the car was in neutral and it’s unclear why it rolled.

The woman was behind it and became trapped underneath.

She was pulled from underneath the car but lifesaving measures failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Compton said the death appeared to be a “tragic accident.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories