Lawrence woman dies after being trapped under her car

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police say a 29-year-old woman died after she was trapped under her car while it was being towed.

Police spokesman Patrick Compton said the vehicle was being placed on the tow truck at the woman’s home Monday when it began to roll.

Compton said the car was in neutral and it’s unclear why it rolled.

The woman was behind it and became trapped underneath.

She was pulled from underneath the car but lifesaving measures failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Compton said the death appeared to be a “tragic accident.”

