LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police say a 29-year-old woman died after she was trapped under her car while it was being towed.
Police spokesman Patrick Compton said the vehicle was being placed on the tow truck at the woman’s home Monday when it began to roll.
Compton said the car was in neutral and it’s unclear why it rolled.
The woman was behind it and became trapped underneath.
She was pulled from underneath the car but lifesaving measures failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Compton said the death appeared to be a “tragic accident.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Lawrence woman dies after being trapped under her car
- Joplin tornado victims able to recover lost photos
- ‘This Is Us’ tackles race & family
- Much at stake as Supreme Court again weighs the future of the Affordable Care Act
- As cases rise, states say they’ll work with Biden on virus