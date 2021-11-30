Lawsuit between car dealership and family of injured Wichita police settled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lawsuit filed on behalf of injured retired Wichita Police Department officer Brian Arterburn against a Wichita car dealership has been settled.

On Feb. 7, 2017, Officer Arterburn was injured after being run over near Topeka and Kinkaid by a Chevy Tahoe driven by Justin Terrazas.

According to a news release from Hutton Law Firm in Wichita, the lawsuit between Claudale Arterburn, Brian’s wife, and Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac was resolved to the satisfaction of both parties. However, the terms of the resolution were confidential.

The lawsuit was filed back in 2019 against Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac and its owners — Brandon and Rodney Steven, owners of the vehicle used to run over Arterburn. The suit alleged that someone at the dealership knew the defendant, Terrazas, had been driving the vehicle for several weeks before Arterburn was hit, and he had been given either implied or express consent to allow it. The dealership has said the vehicle was stolen, but it had not been reported to the police.

Terrazas pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.