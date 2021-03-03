$75M lawsuit filed by retired police officer’s wife involves Wichita car dealership

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The wife of retired Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn is seeking 75-million dollars in a lawsuit Wednesday. Arterburn was injured on the job while pursuing a stolen Tahoe in February of 2017.

Justin Francsico Terrazas, the man accused of running over Arterburn, was sentenced in 2019 to 28 years in prison. The lawsuit is against a Wichita car dealer and Terrazas, who was driving the Tahoe at the time of the incident.

The suit claims the dealership lent Terrazas the vehicle and then didn’t report it stolen until seven weeks after it went missing. The car dealership, Eddy’s Chevrolet Cadillac had filed to have the case dismissed.

Officer Arterburn sustained injuries to his chest, abdomen, including a brain bleed, skull fractures, and a lacerated kidney.

The case is scheduled to go to trial in August.

