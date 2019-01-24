Lawsuit claims Wichita dealership was negligent in reporting stolen vehicle that ran down officer Copyright by KSNW - All rights reserved Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department) [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - KSN is learning new information on a lawsuit filed on behalf of injured retired WPD officer Brian Arterburn.

The revised lawsuit is against Eddy's Chevrolet Cadillac and its owners -- Brandon and Rodney Steven, owners of the vehicle used to run over Arterburn.

The suit alleges that someone at the dealership knew the defendant, Justin Terrazas, had been driving the vehicle for several weeks before Arterburn was hit and he had been given either implied or express consent to allow it.

The dealership has said the vehicle was stolen, but it had not been reported to police.

The documents allege that technology in the car logged bluetooth calls that were made from inside the vehicle to and from upper-level sales managers at the dealership -- during the time when it was reportedly missing.

The suit claims the dealership was negligent and asks for a jury trial.

KSN did reach out to the car dealership for comment -- but haven't heard back.

