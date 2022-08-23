SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Election results challenged. A lawsuit against the Kansas Secretary of State claims there was fraud during our primary election.

The seven-page lawsuit has many claims that the results of the primary election are not accurate. The man who filed this lawsuit is the same man who paid for the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment recount. Now, he is asking the court to order the Secretary of State to do even more to verify the election results.

More than 20 days after the Kansas primary election and after a special recount of the “Value Them Both” amendment question and the republican state treasures race, Mark S. Gietzen claims the results are not accurate.

“I think that this is an important lawsuit that I filed this morning, and I think that I need help. I need to get some attorneys involved in there,” said Gietzen.

Gietzen claims that there was a malicious computer virus that changed the results of a commissioner’s primary race outcome in Cherokee County and believes this could have impacted other races.

“That virus could be in every computer system across the state,” said Gietzen.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office said that the “malicious virus in a commissioner’s race was human error in Cherokee County and not a virus.”

Gietzen claims the virus was also present in Sedgwick County during the “Value Them Both” recount. He also claims observers were sent home on Friday and told to come back on Monday while the recount continued violating the Kansas Open Meetings Act.

Secretary Schwab released a statement on Monday that read:

The results of this unprecedented recount of more than half the ballots cast in the 2022 Kansas primary election, with less than 2/100ths of a percent difference in the county canvasses and the recount process, proves once and for all that there is no systemic election fraud in our state’s election process. Kansans should be confident that these results put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud in our state and know that our elections are secure and that their vote counted. Secretary of State Scott Schwab

There is no hearing date listed for this lawsuit. Secretary Schwab said Tuesday in a statement he hasn’t read the lawsuit yet but will share his thoughts once he does.