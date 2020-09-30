Lawsuit filed in fatal crash that killed mother and four children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A lawsuit has been filed on Wednesday in connection with that crash that killed five people last Friday in western Sedgwick County.

The victims in the fatal crash included Jessica Noel, 32; Anaiah Brady, 10; Jeffrey Thompson III, 4; Hank Thompson, 4-month-old; and Mack Thompson, 1. Police say Mack Thomson died in the hospital the morning following Friday’s crash.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Noel was driving southbound on 263rd Street when a grain truck heading east on 71st. St. South failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the SUV.

Rescue crews closed down traffic in all directions within a one-mile perimeter after the crash happened.



