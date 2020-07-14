Layoffs confirmed at Kansas Star Casino

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Star Casino confirmed Tuesday it is moving forward with permanent layoffs. Boyd gaming would not say how many employees are affected, but in May it issued a Warn Act saying it could range from 25-percent to 60-percent of staff.

The company said the layoffs are at the lower end of the range they announced in May.

In an email Tuesday, Boyd Gaming stated, “Given these ongoing challenges and continued uncertainty, we are moving forward with permanent layoffs of team members who were still on furlough and had not been recalled to work. These layoffs are at the lower end of the range outlined in the WARN Act letters issued in May. We are notifying affected team members as expeditiously as we can.”

